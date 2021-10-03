High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$20.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins initiated coverage on High Tide in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on High Tide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

High Tide stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. High Tide has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

