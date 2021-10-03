Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,591.47

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,591.47 ($20.79) and traded as high as GBX 1,800 ($23.52). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,702 ($22.24), with a volume of 83,169 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,995 ($26.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,780.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,592.84. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.62%.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

