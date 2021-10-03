Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,768,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 605,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 23.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 58.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 178,097 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 0.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 365,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $511.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 2.45. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Navigator had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $68.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.49 million. Equities analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVGS. Evercore ISI raised Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Navigator Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.