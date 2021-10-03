Honest (HNST) Market Cap Reaches $1.94 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $89,562.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00066755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00104547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00145710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,040.91 or 1.00049486 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.21 or 0.07033347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

