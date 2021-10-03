Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,334 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,034,000 after acquiring an additional 33,971,575 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,442,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,979,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,627 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 653.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,586,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,502,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,258,000 after acquiring an additional 343,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.86 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

