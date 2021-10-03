Hyper Finance Market Capitalization Tops $73,025.74 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $73,025.74 and $5,308.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00066761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00103919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00145156 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,956.41 or 1.00068726 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.11 or 0.07099038 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002543 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.