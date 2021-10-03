ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,600 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the August 31st total of 276,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:ICL traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $7.49. 510,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,305. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. ICL Group has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ICL Group by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

