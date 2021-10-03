Iconic Token (ICNQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,740.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000478 BTC on exchanges. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $3,740.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00066582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00103025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00144371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,189.33 or 0.99651206 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.46 or 0.07033029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,931,928 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Coin Trading

