Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Short Interest Up 191.7% in September

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 191.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
IDKOY remained flat at $$13.50 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
