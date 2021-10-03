Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Short Interest Up 191.7% in September

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 191.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

IDKOY remained flat at $$13.50 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Idemitsu Kosan Co, Ltd. engages in oil, basic chemicals, and renewable energy businesses. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum Products, Petrochemical Products, Resources, and Others. The Petroleum Products segment covers the production and sale of fuel oil and lubricants. The Petrochemical Products segment provides basic chemicals as raw materials for various petrochemical products, as well as solvents and various functional materials.

