IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform market weight rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $1.38 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.93.

NASDAQ IMV opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. IMV has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $140.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 99.76% and a negative net margin of 11,386.18%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of IMV by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,445 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IMV by 252.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 162,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

