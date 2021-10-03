Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,049,000 after purchasing an additional 173,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 21.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 388,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,375,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,147,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 31.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,662,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:SCL opened at $114.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.94. Stepan has a twelve month low of $106.31 and a twelve month high of $139.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $595.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.43 million. Stepan had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

