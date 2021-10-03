Independent Advisor Alliance Has $977,000 Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $1,527,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $582,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

NYSE:FRT opened at $121.05 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

