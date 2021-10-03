Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 370 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Snap were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Snap by 48,307.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,974 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Snap by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth about $231,621,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Snap by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth about $125,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $75.25 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.31. The stock has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.32 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.47.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $250,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,200,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,179,293.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $14,937,016.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,996,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,550,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,404,974 shares of company stock valued at $331,594,979 over the last 90 days.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

