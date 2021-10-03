Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Humana were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,872,000 after purchasing an additional 99,832 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Humana by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,294,000 after acquiring an additional 46,973 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,169 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,137,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $503,494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Humana by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 996,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.26.

NYSE:HUM opened at $391.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $412.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

