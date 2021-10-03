Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 31.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,954 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 77,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,928 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Infosys by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,548,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,871,000 after acquiring an additional 803,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Infosys by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,587 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Infosys by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 948,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 302,533 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 161,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFY opened at $22.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $24.14.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

