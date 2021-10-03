ING Groep Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 31,563 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,059% compared to the typical daily volume of 999 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ING. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.51.

Shares of ING stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.16.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

