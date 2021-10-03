Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,614 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,551,000 after buying an additional 23,426 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 696,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,600,000 after buying an additional 74,702 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 683,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,596,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 676,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,114,000 after buying an additional 220,733 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,388,000 after buying an additional 40,069 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

NGVT stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.55 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

