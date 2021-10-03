Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.96% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEC. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 248.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 23,069 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 14.5% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 269.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 44,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 47.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 148,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 47,930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDEC stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.40.

