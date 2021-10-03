Insider Buying: BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Insider Purchases £4,477.20 in Stock

BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) insider Justin Stebbing bought 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £4,477.20 ($5,849.49).

BBH stock opened at GBX 193.40 ($2.53) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 194.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 192.37. BB Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 162.01 ($2.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 204 ($2.67).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a GBX 3.02 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from BB Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 1.57%.

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

