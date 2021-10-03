Insider Selling: City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Insider Sells £74,640.50 in Stock

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) insider Barry M. Olliff sold 13,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.19), for a total value of £74,640.50 ($97,518.29).

LON:CLIG opened at GBX 546 ($7.13) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 522.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 530.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.24. City of London Investment Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 381 ($4.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 579.91 ($7.58). The firm has a market cap of £276.71 million and a P/E ratio of 14.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. City of London Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

