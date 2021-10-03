Insider Selling: Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) COO Sells $231,507.92 in Stock

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $231,507.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.53. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $909.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $259.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.86 million. Analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

HSII has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 474,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after buying an additional 65,008 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

