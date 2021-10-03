Insider Selling: Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HMN opened at $40.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.63. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

