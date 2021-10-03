Insider Selling: Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) Director Sells $357,916.80 in Stock

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) Director Mark B. Justh sold 51,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $357,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
OMEX opened at $6.90 on Friday. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $91.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.98.
Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.
About Odyssey Marine Exploration
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It focuses on Exploraciones Oceanicas and Bismarck Gold projects. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.
