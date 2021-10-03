Insider Selling: Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) Director Sells $357,916.80 in Stock

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) Director Mark B. Justh sold 51,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $357,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OMEX opened at $6.90 on Friday. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $91.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 273.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 200.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 58,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 18,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It focuses on Exploraciones Oceanicas and Bismarck Gold projects. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

