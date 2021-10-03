Insider Selling: Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) insider Shawn M. Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $33,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SMTI opened at $34.48 on Friday. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.98 million, a PE ratio of -62.69 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.37.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 18.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanara MedTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sanara MedTech in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTI. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the first quarter valued at $7,009,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sanara MedTech in the first quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanara MedTech in the first quarter valued at about $1,372,000. North Run Capital LP acquired a new position in Sanara MedTech in the second quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the first quarter worth about $486,000. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

