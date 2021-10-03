Insider Selling: Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 10,000 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $774,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TCX stock opened at $80.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $861.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Tucows Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.48.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $75.09 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Tucows by 163.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Tucows by 6.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tucows by 30.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Tucows by 7.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

