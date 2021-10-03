Insider Selling: Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 10,000 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $774,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of TCX stock opened at $80.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $861.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Tucows Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.48.
Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $75.09 million for the quarter.
About Tucows
Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.
