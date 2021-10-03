Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,369 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,619 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.6% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in Microsoft by 16.8% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 38.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 12.0% in the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 51,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $289.10 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

