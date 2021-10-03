Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:INLX remained flat at $$5.00 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35. Intellinetics has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Intellinetics alerts:

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Intellinetics had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 26.93%. Research analysts expect that Intellinetics will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.