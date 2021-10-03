Interfor (TSE:IFP) Earns Buy Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Interfor to C$47.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reissued an outperform rating on shares of Interfor in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of TSE IFP opened at C$31.58 on Thursday. Interfor has a 12-month low of C$14.46 and a 12-month high of C$38.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$27.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.46.

In related news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.41 per share, with a total value of C$100,358.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,604,935.70. Also, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.19 per share, with a total value of C$78,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,583.74.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

