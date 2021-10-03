International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,471,000 after buying an additional 1,562,197 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 449,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 95,543 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 432,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 68,777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 2.21. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

