Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Internet Initiative Japan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of Internet Initiative Japan stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. Internet Initiative Japan has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Internet Initiative Japan will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

