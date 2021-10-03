Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Internet Initiative Japan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.
Shares of Internet Initiative Japan stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. Internet Initiative Japan has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10.
About Internet Initiative Japan
Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.
