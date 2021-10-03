Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to post sales of $30.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.18 million to $31.40 million. Intersect ENT reported sales of $22.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year sales of $118.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.39 million to $119.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $139.03 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $144.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intersect ENT.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 66.55% and a negative return on equity of 102.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XENT shares. SVB Leerink downgraded Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.23. 342,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,272. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.17 million, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $28.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 448.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 119,788.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intersect ENT (XENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.