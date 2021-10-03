IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Earns Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of IIN stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.11 million, a PE ratio of 140.47, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 1.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that IntriCon will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Geraci sold 5,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $115,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IntriCon by 0.5% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 191,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in IntriCon by 1.3% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 81,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IntriCon by 35.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IntriCon by 2.0% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 107,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IntriCon

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

