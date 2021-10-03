Intrua Financial LLC Acquires 86 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $149.75 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.76 and a fifty-two week high of $158.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.