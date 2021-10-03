Intrua Financial LLC Buys 25 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.50.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $572.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $559.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.01 and a 12 month high of $616.93. The stock has a market cap of $225.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.