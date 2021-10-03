Intrua Financial LLC Has $571,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after buying an additional 3,491,166 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,832,554 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after buying an additional 843,371 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,043,000 after buying an additional 627,003 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,502,000 after buying an additional 575,677 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.10.

SPGI stock opened at $428.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $439.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.