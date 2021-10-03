Intrua Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $60.62 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

