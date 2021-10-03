Intrua Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $105.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.46. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

