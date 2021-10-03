Intrua Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $268.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $196.09 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.13.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.