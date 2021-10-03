Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.05-11.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05-11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.15 billion.Intuit also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.94-0.99 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $481.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $544.55.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $543.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $550.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.46. The firm has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 52-week low of $312.05 and a 52-week high of $582.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

