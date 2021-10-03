Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock to Split on Tuesday, October 5th

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 5th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 4th.

ISRG stock opened at $1,009.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,026.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $909.12. The stock has a market cap of $120.12 billion, a PE ratio of 75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $653.00 and a one year high of $1,087.01.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $986.53.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total value of $6,575,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total value of $1,295,459.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,708.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,342 shares of company stock valued at $23,082,351. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,216,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,254,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 19.5% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

