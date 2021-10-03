Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 98.8% from the August 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 562,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 177,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of PSCE stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.