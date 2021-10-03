Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 49.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 14.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 46.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 14.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $2,189,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $43.97 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,413 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.