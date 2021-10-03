iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EMXF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.66. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $35.85 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

