iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF stock opened at $60.69 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $68.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDEM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,062,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,735,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 715.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,838 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000.

