iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF)’s share price were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.48. Approximately 1,387 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.