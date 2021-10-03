iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 57,529 shares.The stock last traded at $51.79 and had previously closed at $51.59.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.05.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 30,171 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $582,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 561,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,549 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 73.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.