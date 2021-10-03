iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,500 shares, a growth of 228.5% from the August 31st total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEMA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.14. The stock had a trading volume of 43,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,435. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1 year low of $74.39 and a 1 year high of $100.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 146.9% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 494,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,738,000 after acquiring an additional 294,187 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 262,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,284,000 after buying an additional 19,398 shares in the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,737,000 after buying an additional 33,394 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,584,000 after buying an additional 118,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter.

