iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 998.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,975 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 784,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,016,000 after buying an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,245,000 after buying an additional 4,091,519 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 24,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,826,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,469,000.

Shares of EWJ opened at $69.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.92. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

