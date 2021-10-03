iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 227,984 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,426,916 shares.The stock last traded at $276.83 and had previously closed at $274.04.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after purchasing an additional 412,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after purchasing an additional 326,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,889,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,478,000 after purchasing an additional 141,483 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,559,000 after acquiring an additional 70,050 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,830,000 after acquiring an additional 25,504 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

