iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 134.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $222.28 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $148.99 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.